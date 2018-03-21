Vic researchers work to prevent bushfires

Potentially life-saving technology to prevent bushfires by quickly cutting electricity to power lines hit by trees or falling branches is being developed by Melbourne researchers.

Engineering researchers at Victoria University are using an algorithm to recognise power faults caused by falling vegetation.

"We want to use this to develop hardware that will analyse electrical signal data and recognise when a branch hits a line and cut the power to prevent fires from starting," Dr Cagil Ozansoy said.

The researchers wanted to develop a sophisticated system that would prevent fires in isolated areas and potentially save lives, he added.

"We need to be able to respond as quickly as possible, in about 10 seconds or less so that the branch doesn't burn as quickly and we can stop the spread of fires," the engineer said.

The algorithm can differentiate vegetation faults from false positives so it would not cut power randomly or for non-emergency issues.

A hardware prototype will be ready for testing in the next 12 months and the team hopes to see final versions rolled out across Victoria, Dr Ozansoy said.

Hundreds of the devastating Black Saturday bushfires that swept across Victoria in 2009 were directly related to power lines igniting nearby trees and bushes, a subsequent royal commission found.

The development comes as four bushfires ripped through southwest Victoria on Saturday and Sunday destroying 26 homes, hundreds of livestock and burning through more than 15,000 hectares of vegetation.

Lightning strikes are believed to have sparked the fires near the rural communities of Camperdown, Cobden, Timboon and Terang with severe winds and high temperatures fuelling the blazes.