Melbourne doctor sentenced to nine years' jail for raping two patients

AAP /

A Melbourne woman raped by her GP as a teenager says she's still so traumatised by the attack she uses a scourer to clean herself.

Hoong Pan Sze-Tho, 73, has been jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to raping the woman in the 1970s, and to the rape of a second patient years before.

Debbie, who agreed to be named, was assaulted at the age of 14 between 1978 and 1979 during a tonsillitis consultation at Sze-Tho's Wantirna practice.

"You asked her about her involvement in sexual activity and told her she was a pretty girl," sentencing Judge Gavan Meredith said on Wednesday.

'Debbie' was assaulted by the doctor in the 70's. File photo. Source: AAP

"You told her that you needed to check her out to make sure everything was OK as she was having sex."

During other consultations, Sze-Tho gave Debbie pills and examined her breasts and vagina.

Outside court, Debbie said she was too afraid to see a doctor for a long time after the attack.

The 54-year-old also said her refusal of medical care led to the death of her first three children, born prematurely.

"It changed my whole life. He set me up for failure," she told reporters.

"I'm a hermit, I don't leave the house, I don't like talking to anybody, I won't answer the phone. It's just ruined everything.

"Now I use a kitchen scourer, that's how I wash ... I've done that ever since (the assault)."

The doctor raped a second woman, aged 20, as he held her head down after she came to see him about headaches in 1974.

"You were bound by the Hippocratic Oath and have betrayed it in an appalling manner," the judge told Sze-Tho.

Sze-Tho will have to serve five years in prison before being eligible for parole.

