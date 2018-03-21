Vic driver admits causing nurse's death

A young driver has admitted causing the death of a much-loved Melbourne nurse who was heading home from dinner when a stolen vehicle slammed into her car at an estimated 131km/h.

Sebastian Kennett, 21, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to culpable driving causing death and other charges over a crash that killed Lynda Hansen in October.

Ms Hansen, 53, died on October 9 after her hatchback was struck by a stolen Lexus being driven by Kennett at Oakleigh, according to a police summary.

Ms Hansen suffered critical chest injuries and died at the scene.

Kennett, then aged 20, left the scene of the crash and was arrested three days later.

Other motorists have told police the Lexus was speeding before it crashed head-on into Ms Hansen's car, which was turning right at the time.

The force of the crash pushed the nurse's car 40 metres from the point of impact, police said.

The Lexus crashed into a tree 70 metres from the collision.

A witness who went to the luxury vehicle later told police the driver "appeared dazed" but told him "Yeah, I'm OK, just give me a couple of minutes to get back on my feet".

Police crash investigators say the Lexus was travelling at 131km/h at the time of the crash on Warrigal Road.

The signposted speed limit is 60km/h.

Kennett will appear before the Victorian County Court in June for a plea hearing.