Vic Labor MPs named in $388k rort report

VICTORIAN LABOR MPS NAMED IN OMBUDSMAN'S REPORT

* 11 current and 10 past Labor MPs have been linked to a $388,000 misappropriation of taxpayer funds during the 2014 election campaign.

* The Ombudsman found all MPs acted in good faith but breached parliamentary guidelines.

* Labor has repaid the money.

CABINET MINISTERS AND THE SPENDING THEY APPROVED:

* Jenny Mikakos (Families and Children, Youth Affairs) $21,148.

* Gayle Tierney (Training and Skills, Corrections) $20,559.

* Gavin Jennings (Legislative Council leader, Special Minister of State) $20,539.

* Lily D'Ambrosio (Energy, Environment and Climate Change, Suburban Development) $5,364.

* Martin Pakula (Attorney General, Racing) $5,354.

* John Eren (Tourism and Major Events, Sport, Veterans) $2,358.

MPS:

* Marsha Thomson - $21,148

* Nazih Elasmar - $21,148

* Adem Somyurek - $15,717

* Anthony Carbines - $8,823

* Shaun Leane - $2,358

RETIRED MPS:

* John Lenders (former Treasurer, identified by report as chief architect of the scheme) $44,732

* Elizabeth Beattie - $24,773

* Margaret Lewis - $24,358

* John Pandazopoulos - $21,757

* Brian Tee - $21,148

* Jochen Helper - $21,148

* Johan Scheffer - $21,148

* Lee Tarlamis - $19,931

* Matthew Viney - $18,790

* Candy Broad - $5,925

NAMED IN REPORT BUT NO FINDING OF WRONGDOING:

* Cesar Melhem - $3,538

* Joanne Duncan (retired) - $16,078

SOURCE: Victorian Ombudsman