Vic Labor MPs named in $388k rort report

VICTORIAN LABOR MPS NAMED IN OMBUDSMAN'S REPORT
* 11 current and 10 past Labor MPs have been linked to a $388,000 misappropriation of taxpayer funds during the 2014 election campaign.
* The Ombudsman found all MPs acted in good faith but breached parliamentary guidelines.
* Labor has repaid the money.
CABINET MINISTERS AND THE SPENDING THEY APPROVED:
* Jenny Mikakos (Families and Children, Youth Affairs) $21,148.
* Gayle Tierney (Training and Skills, Corrections) $20,559.
* Gavin Jennings (Legislative Council leader, Special Minister of State) $20,539.
* Lily D'Ambrosio (Energy, Environment and Climate Change, Suburban Development) $5,364.
* Martin Pakula (Attorney General, Racing) $5,354.
* John Eren (Tourism and Major Events, Sport, Veterans) $2,358.
MPS:
* Marsha Thomson - $21,148
* Nazih Elasmar - $21,148
* Adem Somyurek - $15,717
* Anthony Carbines - $8,823
* Shaun Leane - $2,358
RETIRED MPS:
* John Lenders (former Treasurer, identified by report as chief architect of the scheme) $44,732
* Elizabeth Beattie - $24,773
* Margaret Lewis - $24,358
* John Pandazopoulos - $21,757
* Brian Tee - $21,148
* Jochen Helper - $21,148
* Johan Scheffer - $21,148
* Lee Tarlamis - $19,931
* Matthew Viney - $18,790
* Candy Broad - $5,925
NAMED IN REPORT BUT NO FINDING OF WRONGDOING:
* Cesar Melhem - $3,538
* Joanne Duncan (retired) - $16,078
SOURCE: Victorian Ombudsman