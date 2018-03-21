Man dead, another rescued from Vic trench

One man is dead and another has been rescued from a collapsed trench at a Ballarat building site.

Paramedics and other emergency workers were called to the outer suburb of Delacombe late on Wednesday morning after reports the men were trapped at a worksite.

One of the pair, who is yet to be formally identified, has died, police confirmed.

The surviving man has been rescued from the hole and is being flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

He has lower body injuries and is in a serious condition.

Images from the scene show heavy machinery on the worksite and large metal poles.

WorkSafe is attending and will investigate.