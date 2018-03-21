Entitlement scandals to hit Andrews govt

ENTITLEMENT SCANDALS TO ROCK VICTORIA'S ANDREWS LABOR GOVERNMENT

* March 2018: Victorian Ombudsman report finds 21 Victorian Labor MPs, including 11 still serving, breached parliamentary guidelines in the lead up to the 2014 election, misusing $387,842 of taxpayer funds.

* September 2017: Upper house MP Khalil Eideh is accused of misusing his printing allowance to fund a branch stacking operation, quitting as deputy president of the Legislative Council.

* February 2017: Speaker Telmo Languiller and his deputy, Don Nardella, stand down after the metropolitan MPs were caught claiming an allowance designed to help country politicians stay in Melbourne during sitting weeks, sparking a parliamentary audit.

* October 2016: Former corrections minister Steve Herbert is caught getting his taxpayer-funded driver to ferry his dogs Patch and Ted more than 120km between his city Parkdale home and his Trentham country residence.