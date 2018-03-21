Police to revisit Vic murder scene

Forensic police will revisit the scene where the victim of a suspected violent murder lay undiscovered in her bathtub for eight months, after receiving new information.

It follows a public appeal earlier this month by the police and Sarah Gatt's family after the 40-year-old's body was found by police in her Kensington unit on January 3.

It is believed the one-time aspiring model died in the four days to April 24, 2017, following a prolonged assault in her home.

Police say the mother-of-four's attackers took deliberate steps to hide her body in the bathtub and to imply she was still alive.

Someone was also living "on and off" at the Kensington unit at the time the body was found on January 3 this year.

They say recent media coverage of the case has progressed the investigation and detectives will revisit the Lambeth Street unit with forensic specialists on Wednesday, looking at whether a wheelie bin at the crime scene was intended to be used to dispose her body.

Police believe Sarah is likely to have known her attacker, as there was no forced entry to her property.

Three men and two women were questioned by police in January but weren't charged and remain persons of interest.

Detectives are keen to talk to anyone who was given information suggesting Sarah was alive in the four days to April 24 last year.