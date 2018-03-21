Vaccine extended for Vic teens

A free meningococcal vaccine will be extended to Victorian teenagers to combat a rising number of cases of the deadly disease.

The Victorian Government has extended its vaccination program for year 10 students until December 31, as the number of meningococcal cases has risen, compared to five years ago.

Teenagers are at a greater risk of carrying and spreading meningococcal bacteria which can be passed on by intimate kissing and so far eight cases have been diagnosed statewide. Last year there were 89 cases, up from 78 in 2016, and 56 in 2015.