Three people have been airlifted to hospital and two are fighting for their lives after a stabbing at a home in rural Victoria overnight.

Police say a woman and two men were stabbed at a home in Morwell, in the state's east, about 3:30am on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were flown to Melbourne with life-threatening injuries, while police tasered another man, also 54, who was flown to hospital but with non-life threatening injuries.