AFL in Vic court over supplements lawsuit

Lawyers for the AFL are due to appear before a Melbourne court for a lawsuit accusing it of deceptive conduct over the Essendon supplements saga.

Melbourne lawyer Jackson Taylor filed a writ at the Victorian Supreme Court in 2017 alleging the AFL and senior figures Gillon McLachlan and Michael Fitzpatrick breached consumer law.

Counsel for Taylor and the AFL are due to appear in court on Wednesday for an application about the case before Justice John Dixon.

In his statement of claim, Taylor alleges several statements by McLachlan, in his capacity as the league's CEO, about the AFL's joint investigation with ASADA were misleading or deceptive.

The lawyer also alleges several statements made by AFL executives - about coach James Hird, player welfare, an interim report by ASADA, and the AFL's decision-marking - are examples of misleading or deceptive conduct.

In an amended statement of claim from May 2017, Jackson said he wanted the court to make declarations McLachlan, Fitzpatrick and the AFL engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct.

He also wanted the court to force all three to publish ads about their alleged conduct.