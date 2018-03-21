Judgment on Vic one-punch killer's appeal

A Melbourne man jailed for a fatal one-punch attack on a young footballer during a pub brawl is due to find out whether his sentence has been reduced on appeal.

Andrew William Lee struck 19-year-old Patrick Cronin outside the Windy Mile Hotel at Diamond Creek in April 2016.

The teenager suffered a fractured skull and later died in hospital from bleeding on the brain.

Lee was jailed for eight years with a minimum term of five years after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the Victorian Supreme Court.

In February Lee challenged his sentence in the Victorian Court of Appeal on the basis his case wasn't as serious as other high-profile cases of a similar nature.

Lawyer Peter Morrissey SC compared Lee's case to that of Richard Vincec, who also killed a man with a punch outside a Melbourne bar.

Vincec received the same jail sentence and non-parole period as Lee.

But Mr Morrissey argued Vincec's punch was "calculated", whereas Lee was "just plainly not as bad".

The Court of Appeal is due to deliver a judgment on Lee's appeal on Wednesday.