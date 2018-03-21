Pell's former colleagues give evidence

Former colleagues of Cardinal George Pell will give evidence in court as Australia's highest-ranked Catholic fights multiple historical sex offence charges.

Pell, 76, is due to return to Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday as more witnesses give evidence at a committal hearing that will determine if he stands trial.

The cardinal has been charged with multiple historical sex offences involving multiple complainants.

The court has not released any details about the charges.

On Tuesday, two of Pell's colleagues gave evidence about where Pell changed into his vestments with the help of either another priest or an assistant.

Father Charles Portelli said it was "utterly impossible" members of the choir could enter the sacristy, a small room reserved for clergy where vestments, altar wine and other church valuables were stored.

A man who looked after the room also said it was not possible for choir members to interact with clergy.

The pre-trial hearing before magistrate Belinda Wallington is in its third week.