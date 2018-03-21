Vic Labor rort probe report to be released

Up to 20 Victorian Labor MPs could be implicated in a rorts-for-votes scandal that has embroiled the Andrews government in a political crisis it spent $1 million trying to avoid in the High Court.

Victorian Deputy Premier James Merlino doesn't believe Labor breached rules in the 2014 campaign.

State Ombudsman Deborah Glass is due to release on Wednesday the findings of a probe into whistleblowers' claims that taxpayer funds designed for the operation of electoral offices were misused.

The Victorian government went all the way to the High Court and spent $1 million to try and stop the investigation into whether Labor breached parliamentary rules during its successful 2014 election campaign.

Those caught up in the investigation include some serving cabinet ministers, with Labor figures expecting each of the "20-plus MPs" to be named, according to a report in The Herald Sun on Wednesday.

Taxpayer funds designed for the operation of electorate offices was instead paid to staff to join the party's "red shirts" brigade, taking the Labor message to the community, whistleblowers alleged.

On Tuesday, deputy premier James Merlino insisted it was just a "pool" of staff and there has been no wrongdoing.

"I believe that everything was done within the rules, but we'll wait and see the report from the Ombudsman," Mr Merlino told reporters.

The upper house asked Ms Glass to investigate whether Labor breached the rules after reports the party used electorate office funds to pay 26 staff for two days a week of campaigning at the 2014 state election.

The move would not "pass the pub test" among voters, an internal report found.

Special Minister of State Gavin Jennings wrote to Ms Glass to say her office didn't have the power to investigate, so the matter went to the Supreme Court, which gave the ombudsman the go-ahead.

The government tried, and failed, to fight the ruling in the Court of Appeal and High Court.