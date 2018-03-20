News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Stolen ute used to ram Vic police car

Christine McGinn
AAP /

A driver who used a stolen ute to ram an occupied police car before driving through paddocks, a residential property and a number of fences remains on the run in regional Victoria.

The ramming happened on Monday afternoon in West Bendigo as officers tried to intercept the South Australian registered 2013 white four-door Toyota Hilux, which was stolen from a house in nearby Maiden Gully the day before, police say.

No police officers were injured in the incident and the ute was later found dumped at Longlea with detectives continuing to search for the driver.

Back To Top