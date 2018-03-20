Vic man jailed for kidnapping salesman

A Melbourne man has been jailed for more than four years for kidnapping a door-to-door salesman in the victim's BMW and then stealing the car.

Nizar Soumaya, 47, was sentenced in the County Court of Victoria on Tuesday to four years and three months in prison after being found guilty by a jury of kidnapping, and robbing and stealing from salesman Rajesh Kumar at Werribee in November 2015.

Mr Kumar knocked on Soumaya's door to sign him up to an education course, but after multiple visits, was instead taken hostage.

Over multiple home visits to Soumaya, Mr Kumar agreed to sell his BMW and also mentioned he was looking for a new TV and furniture.

The pair ended up at a Werribee warehouse purportedly to collect a TV, when Soumaya disappeared and returned wearing a bandana and a hood and carrying a note.

It read: "don't say anything. Don't do anything stupid. Just drive".

As Mr Kumar drove, Soumaya handed him a round of ammunition.

"You said 'this (the round) is for you if you go to the police'," Judge Richard Smith said to Soumaya of his threat to Mr Kumar who stopped and fled from the car.

Judge Smith said Soumaya showed "no remorse" for his crimes as he continued to deny them.

He has a long criminal history for offences including assault, burglary, theft and dishonesty.

His sentence includes time for an earlier guilty plea for possessing an imitation firearm found at his home following the kidnapping.