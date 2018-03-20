Vic boys face court over doctor assault

Three 17-year-old boys accused of assaulting an acclaimed American surgeon in Melbourne after the Australian Open may have their cases heard in an adult court.

The three boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced a children's court on Tuesday, with two of the teens still in custody and a third bailed on Monday.

The boys were allegedly part of a group of about eight youths that assaulted Edmund Pribitkin on January 17.

He and his son had been to the tennis and were walking near Melbourne's Queen Victoria Gardens about 11pm when the group allegedly approached, asking for cigarettes.

Mr Pribitkin was allegedly punched and kicked in the face and lost consciousness.

He had to be placed in an induced coma, with titanium plates inserted into his face.

It is also alleged the boys were part of an assault on a group of German tourists 20 minutes later.

One of the boy's mothers attended court on Tuesday, pleading with the magistrate to release her son on bail.

"We want him to be released on bail today," she said.

"I would like to be in prison with him because I cannot come to court."

The magistrate asked the woman to refrain from speaking.

"This is not about you, this is about your son. I'm going to ask you not to interrupt proceedings."

The boy's bail application was adjourned until next Tuesday.

He is charged with stealing a $400 iPhone, handling stolen goods, failing to appear on bail, affray, intentionally causing serious injury and other violence-related charges.

All three boys will return to court on April 5, when prosecutors will apply to have the case dealt with by a higher court.