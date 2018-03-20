Victorian boy jailed over violent break-in

A 15-year-old autistic boy has been jailed for 19 months for his part in a violent home invasion and armed robbery of a Melbourne McDonald's store.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was armed with a hammer, and part of a masked group of four teenagers with baseball bats and crowbars that broke into a house at Taylors Hill on February 26, just before 1am.

The group assaulted two men, aged 61 and 22, who were left with head injuries.

About four hours later, the group used wooden garden stakes to rob the Essendon McDonald's restaurant, about 20 kilometres away.

They entered just before 5am, using the stakes to smash windows and computers, before stealing an iPhone and bank card from a staff member and cash from the store.

The boy handed himself into police two days later and made full admissions.

On Tuesday, a children's court magistrate said the boy was "very susceptible to contamination in a custodial setting" and was told he had autism.

"I'm told you have very little insight into your offending," the magistrate said.

While the boy's "deficiencies" lessened his moral culpability, the magistrate said the community needed to be protected from his acts, "which in my view are escalating".

"It's an incredibly difficult balancing act," the magistrate said.

"(But) ultimately the only punishment I can impose is a penalty in custody."

The boy was jailed for 19 months. He has already served 44 days in pre-sentence detention.