Wrongdoing denied ahead of Vic rort report

Victoria's Labor government went all the way to the High Court and spent $1 million to try and stop an investigation into whether it breached parliamentary rules during its successful 2014 campaign.

Victoria's Deputy Premier James Merlino says funds weren't misused in the 2014 election campaign.

The state's Ombudsman will on Wednesday release the findings of a probe sparked by Labor whistleblowers, as the government maintains it has nothing to worry about.

Taxpayer funds designed for the operation of electorate offices were instead paid to staff to join the party's "red shirts" brigade, taking the Labor message to the community, whistleblowers allege.

Deputy Premier James Merlino on Tuesday insisted it was just a "pool" of staff and there had been no wrongdoing.

"I believe that everything was done within the rules, but we'll wait and see the report from the Ombudsman," Mr Merlino told reporters.

"All members of parliament provided pool for the opposition rooms, that was standard practice."

Earlier in March former treasurer and a key player in the so-called red shirts campaign, John Lenders, told the government he would not be seeking re-appointment as chair of VicTrack, the state's major rail assets corporation.

Mr Lenders cited family commitments, including two new grandchildren, for his decision which Mr Merlino maintained.

Shadow treasurer Michael O'Brien said the timing of Mr Lenders' resignation was suspicious and he was keen to see what was in Deborah Glass' report.

"I note that the Ombudsman's report came about because of Labor Party whistleblowers," he told reporters.

Greens integrity and anti-corruption spokesman Sam Hibbins slammed the Andrews government for wasting up to a $1 million of taxpayer money attempting to block the investigation.

The upper house asked Ms Glass to investigate whether Labor breached the rules after reports the party used electorate office funds to pay 26 staff for two days a week of campaigning at the 2014 state election.

The move would not "pass the pub test" among voters, an internal report found.

Special Minister of State Gavin Jennings wrote to Ms Glass to say her office didn't have the power to investigate, so the matter went to the Supreme Court, which gave the ombudsman the go ahead.

The government tried, and failed, to fight the ruling in the Court of Appeal and High Court.