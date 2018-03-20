Man left suspicious device at Vic court

Police have released footage of a man who left a suspicious-looking device outside a Melbourne police station and courthouse, sparking a bomb squad investigation.

A suspicious device found at a justice precinct in outer Melbourne has been declared safe.

The man left the device - believed to be a jerry can attached to a gas bottle - on Fletcher Road at Frankston just before 7am on Tuesday, in front of the police station and Magistrates Court.

The area surrounding the station and courthouse was cordoned off as the bomb squad investigated, sending in two robots to avoid any danger.

The device appeared to have been found inside a dirty brown paper bag or canvas bag.

The area was declared safe and reopened to the public at 10am.

Investigators later released CCTV footage of the man dumping the device and running away.

They believe another man, dressed in black, standing near Fletcher Road shopping centre, may have seen the offender flee and are urging him to come forward.