News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dad fined for choking daughter's 'bully' (clone 39566789)
Dad's message to parents after he choked stepdaughter's 14yo 'bully'

Man left suspicious device at Vic court

Melissa Iaria
AAP /

Police have released footage of a man who left a suspicious-looking device outside a Melbourne police station and courthouse, sparking a bomb squad investigation.

A suspicious device found at a justice precinct in outer Melbourne has been declared safe.

A suspicious device found at a justice precinct in outer Melbourne has been declared safe.

The man left the device - believed to be a jerry can attached to a gas bottle - on Fletcher Road at Frankston just before 7am on Tuesday, in front of the police station and Magistrates Court.

The area surrounding the station and courthouse was cordoned off as the bomb squad investigated, sending in two robots to avoid any danger.

The device appeared to have been found inside a dirty brown paper bag or canvas bag.

The area was declared safe and reopened to the public at 10am.

Investigators later released CCTV footage of the man dumping the device and running away.

They believe another man, dressed in black, standing near Fletcher Road shopping centre, may have seen the offender flee and are urging him to come forward.

Back To Top