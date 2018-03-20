Vic firies continue campaign against fires

Firefighters won't stop until they put out fires scorching southwest Victoria, with the full scope of devastation still to be revealed.

Firefighters are determined to put out fires in southwest Victoria and will work through to Tuesday.

Four significant fires are still burning at Gazette, Gavroc,Terang and Camperdown with alerts in place.

The size of the land burnt in the fires has been drastically reduced from the original 40,000 hectares to 15,000ha, a CFA spokeswoman says.

Up to 18 homes, 42 dairy and machinery sheds and hundreds of livestock have been lost in the blazes, with the animal death count to run into the thousands across the farming areas.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Stephen King said about 2mm of rain was expected to have fallen overnight before westerly winds moved across the state's southwest on Tuesday.

He said the temperature would sit on about 19C for the fire areas with windy conditions easing on Wednesday night.

About 1200 properties in the fire-affected areas have lost power, and for some, it will be days before it's restored, and specialist teams are assessing the loss.

No people had been reported missing or injured, a CFA spokeswoman said.

It's believed not all of the homes destroyed were being lived in when the fires hit.

Lightning strikes on Saturday are likely responsible for the blazes, and follow 45 days of no significant rain in Victoria.

Mr Andrews said police investigators were working to confirm what caused the fires.