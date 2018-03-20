Woman to face Vic court over hit-and-run

A woman is due to front court following a hit-and-run crash last year that critically injured a teenage cyclist in Melbourne.

Thi Nguyen is expected back before the Melbourne Magistrates Court for a committal hearing on Tuesday after she allegedly hit a 13-year-old girl, knocking her from her bike at Coburg on November 5.

Police claim the Sunshine North woman was driving a BMW hatchback when she hit the girl and then drove off from the crash scene.

The girl, who wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was hit as she crossed Bell and Sussex streets about 8pm.

She was taken to the Royal Children's Hospital and placed in an induced coma, but her condition has since improved.

Nguyen was charged four days after the crash when she handed herself in to police.

She faces four charges including dangerous driving causing serious injury and failing to stop, render assistance and report the incident.

Nguyen is on bail.