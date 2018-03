A Victorian man has been charged with murder over the death of a 62-year-old man over the weekend.

The body was discovered at a residence on Wallace Street by police on Saturday afternoon.

Detectives arrested a man and a woman in Bairnsdale on Sunday afternoon.

A 34-year-old Bairnsdale man has been charged with one count of murder, while the woman was released without charge.

The man will appear at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.