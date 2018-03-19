Man contracts measles, exposes others

A man who felt ill after flying from Bali to Melbourne via Sydney has been diagnosed with measles, opening the potential for scores of people to have the disease.

Victoria's health department has issued a warning for travellers after the man flew from Denpasar on flight QF44, arriving in Sydney on March 10 at 6.25am before getting on flight QF415 to Tullamarine, arriving at 10:35am.

"We are working with airline officials to identify and contact passengers who shared both the international flight into Sydney and the domestic flight into Melbourne," Public Health Physician Dr Finn Romanes said, adding there are also concerns for people who went to Lentil as Anything at the Abbotsford Convent the same day.