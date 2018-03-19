Vic men face court over dressmaker death

A jigsaw puzzle and blood on the floor were allegedly found in the home of a dead dressmaker whose body lay undiscovered in Melbourne for 10 days.

Lawrence Michael Duca and Abelardo Ramos faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday over the murder of The Phuong Vuong.

Mr Vuong was found dead on June 26 at his Deer Park home from which he ran a sewing business.

It is alleged he was murdered 10 days earlier.

Leading Senior Constable Maree Farrell told the court she attended the scene on June 26, collecting swabs from the front door, finding blood on the floor of the sewing room and a boxed puzzle in the rear hallway.

She also said a "shoe impression" was found on the floor.

Leading Senior Constable Tony Ruiz told the court four shots were found at Mr Vuong's home, along with a pellet beside the dead man's foot.

The committal hearing, which will determine if Duca and Ramos stand trial for murder, is expected to continue on Tuesday.