News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Nothing left': Newlyweds, guests flee in terror as bushfire engulfs farm wedding
'It was chaos': Wedding guests flee in terror as bushfire engulfs farm

Vic man jailed for six years over bashing

AAP /

A man has had his jail term more than doubled on appeal for bashing his Melbourne brother-in-law because he thought he was having an affair.

The Court of Appeal said the sentence of two years and four months handed to Louis L'Eveille last year was "manifestly inadequate", after he pleaded guilty to intentionally causing serious injury to Cedric Goda, leaving him with a fractured skull and traumatic brain injury.

L'Eveille was re-sentenced on Monday to six years behind bars with a minimum of four years, for the attack brought on by alcohol and drug use, which fuelled a false belief that Coda was having an affair with his former wife.

Back To Top
feedback