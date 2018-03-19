Vic man jailed for six years over bashing

A man has had his jail term more than doubled on appeal for bashing his Melbourne brother-in-law because he thought he was having an affair.

The Court of Appeal said the sentence of two years and four months handed to Louis L'Eveille last year was "manifestly inadequate", after he pleaded guilty to intentionally causing serious injury to Cedric Goda, leaving him with a fractured skull and traumatic brain injury.

L'Eveille was re-sentenced on Monday to six years behind bars with a minimum of four years, for the attack brought on by alcohol and drug use, which fuelled a false belief that Coda was having an affair with his former wife.