George Pell accused of Vic cinema abuse

Cardinal George Pell is accused of abusing a complainant during a screening of the film Close Encounters of the Third Kind at a country Victorian cinema.

Cardinal George Pell is accused of abusing a complainant at a country Victorian cinema (file).

Pell, 76, returned to Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday for week three of a committal hearing as he fights charges of multiple historical sex offences involving multiple complainants.

The court has not released details of the charges.

Defence barrister Robert Richter QC questioned cinema sales manager John Bourke whether he or his staff were alerted to someone being abused during a screening of Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

"The situation is this: if someone is heard to scream out in the balcony, an usher would have heard?" Mr Richter asked.

"If someone was heard to scream or yell ... that would have been something that would be reported or investigated?"

"If a person yelled out, that would be investigated," Mr Bourke said.

The hearing, which will determine if Pell stands trial, continues before magistrate Belinda Wallington.