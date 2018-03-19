Vic company fined over man's death

A Melbourne construction company has been convicted and fined $350,000 after a man died while using a piece of machinery left at his home.

The 37-year-old Carrum Downs man died while using the skid loader - a small, sit-in digger - which had been left at his home with the keys in the ignition by the concreting contractor in June 2015.

Phelpsys Constructions Pty Ltd, of Carrum Downs, pleaded guilty to failing to ensure worksite safety and was fined $350,000 by the County Court of Victoria, WorkSafe said in a statement on Monday.