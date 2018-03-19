Vic racing identity fights betting charges

Fallen Victorian racing identity Bill Vlahos has pleaded not guilty to hundreds of charges over a betting syndicate that lost investors millions of dollars.

The former BC3 Thoroughbreds chairman pleaded not guilty in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday to 349 charges of obtaining financial advantage by deception, and one charge of attempting to destroy documents to be used as evidence.

Vlahos is accused of defrauding hundreds of investors through his betting syndicate The Edge between 2008 and 2013, and is due to face the County Court for a directions hearing on Tuesday.