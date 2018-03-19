News

Hazardous liquid spills onto Vic road

Benita Kolovos
AAP /

A hazardous liquid has spilled onto a road in Melbourne's north, with authorities issuing a chemical hazard alert for thousands of residents in 19 nearby suburbs.

The spill occurred on Gateway Boulevard at Epping on Monday morning, with the Metropolitan Fire Brigade tweeting the substance is not believed to be gas despite multiple reports of a strong smell.

People in nearby suburbs, including Bundoora, Clifton Hill, Fairfield and Northcote, are being urged to monitor conditions, with those in the immediate area advised to close doors and windows while atmospheric testing is underway.

