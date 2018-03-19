Success because Labor listened: Kearney

Labor has retained the federal Melbourne seat of Batman because unlike the Greens, the party listened to voters, freshly elected MP Ged Kearney says.

The former ACTU boss says the Greens told people what the election was about, but Labor focused their campaign on universal issues like health, jobs and public transport, and that was the "defining factor" of their success on Saturday.

"We actually waited and listened and responded with some really good, sound policy announcements," Ms Kearney told ABC radio on Monday.

"I believe that that was the difference."

The Greens have, in part, blamed their candidate Alex Bhathal's loss on infighting they say undermined the campaign, but Ms Kearney says not one single voter raised that with her.

However, she says they did raise questions about Labor's proposal to cut cash dividend imputation credits.

Ms Kearney said the policy would deliver billions for the "bread and butter" issues central to the Batman electorate.

"I think there was a lot of misinformation and scaremongering about it," she said.

"It gave me the opportunity to explain it clearly to a lot of people."

Ms Kearney says her sole ambition now is to "consolidate myself" and get to the next election.