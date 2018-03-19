Greens members on notice over Batman loss

The Australian Greens plan to track down members who sabotaged the party's campaign for the federal Melbourne seat of Batman and expel them.

Leader Richard Di Natale says the small group of people who ruined the party's chances at Saturday's by-election should be kicked out.

"They had a very deliberate agenda and decided to leak a number of things to the media in an effort to undermine us ... they set us an impossible task. I think that's grounds for explosion," he told ABC TV on Sunday night.

"The people responsible for this have no place in our party. They should be expelled."

The Greens unexpectedly lost the seat to Labor's Ged Kearney.

Mr Di Natale said members needed to support each other not "leak and sabotage".

He said the party would meet to put processes in place to make sure it never happened again.