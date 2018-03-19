Court to consider Vic Liberals funds spat

A funding spat between the Victorian Liberals and major donor, the Cormack Foundation, will be considered by the Federal Court during a five-day trial.

Liberal state president of Victoria Michael Kroger and the Cormack foundation are in a funding spat.

Starting Monday, a week-long hearing has been set to thrash out who owns the millions of dollars in Cormack's coffers.

The two parties have been squabbling over funds amid a disagreement between the foundation and Liberal state president Michael Kroger.

The action, instigated by the Liberals, is expected to examine the previous ownership of radio station 3XY, which was once in the hands of the United Australia Party before being transferred to the Liberal Party.

The Cormack Foundation was set up in the 1980s using funds from the sale of 3XY.