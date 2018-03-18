Homes, livestock destroyed as bushfires ravage Victoria, NSW

More than 50 bush and grass fire ravaging Victoria's southwest have been downgraded after destroying about a dozen homes and livestock.

Authorities have downgraded the fire warning from the highest level to watch and act and about 20 advice warnings are in place late on Sunday.

Hundreds of beef and dairy cattle, as well as farm buildings, have also been destroyed, and 40,000 hectares of land burnt.

Deputy Premier James Merlino said the weekend, as predicted, had been "difficult with hot and windy conditions".

"We are late into our summer fire season but this is the biggest event of the season," he said on Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology acting state manager Peter Otto said even though a cool change had moved across the state a severe fire danger was still expected.

"These conditions will ease tonight so the end is in sight. This situation will ease but do watch out for the thunderstorms and be prepared for the risk of fires still being difficult to contain for the rest of today," he said.

Elle Moyle, who owns a property in Gazette, told the ABC she had been hosting a friend's wedding at her property on Saturday when the flames moved towards the 150-guests before they raced to a brick stable.

"We got everyone in securely inside. No one could believe it. We were able to get out within an hour," she said.

But Ms Moyle said her brother's home was burned down while her neighbour lost two-thirds of his property in the blaze.

Emergency Management Commissioner Craig Lapsley said not all of the homes destroyed were occupied, and there had been no deaths or major injuries reported.

However, 800 people had been forced to seek shelter at relief centres.

A community meeting will be held at Garvoc Community Hall at 8pm on Sunday night.

"I think the community has responded exceptionally well," Mr Lapsley said.

"(There have been) no significant injuries, no death, a very dynamic environment, I would say they have done exceptionally well."

The state government will provide immediate personal hardship payments, worth about $1900 per household, to use for food, clothing and shelter with assessment for further support.

Firefighters and the communities faced a number of challenges because the fires started at night.

"The challenge is you can't get fire trucks into some areas in the darkness; we are unable to fly aircraft, and that means our suppression activity is suppressed somewhat," Mr Lapsley told the briefing.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told media his thoughts and prayers were with those impacted by the fires and emergency services on the ground.

Police and fire investigators are looking into the causes of the fire, but authorities say it's likely they are the result of lightning strikes.

The major grass and bushfires began on Saturday, raged through the night and continue to burn on Sunday.

Warnings have been issued for towns, stretching from Hamilton to Port Campbell, an area of more than 160km.

Beautiful three-storey B&B at Gembrook destroyed by fire this afternoon. Seeing how it looked before the blaze is heartbreaking. The owner is here in tears. pic.twitter.com/jH8UrozCru — Paul Dowsley (@pauldowsley7) March 17, 2018

There are four major fires burning, the worst being a huge blaze at Terang, which is threatening the town of Cobden.

More than 17,000 homes are without power in the region amid the strong winds.

About 280 firefighters are tackling the blaze with 29 aircraft deployed.

In NSW, AAP reports residents in the seaside town of Tathra are being told its too late to leave as an out-of-control bushfire encroaches on homes.

The NSW Rural Fire Service on Sunday afternoon issued an emergency warning after the fire crossed the Bega River in the state's southeast and headed towards properties around Thompson Drive.

The fire - which started in Tarraganga, southwest of Bega - was being fanned by strong and gusty northwesterly winds.

But a southerly change is expected to hit the area later in the afternoon which may push the fire in a different direction, the RFS says.

"If you are in Tathra, seek shelter if the fire impacts. It is too late to leave. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire."

A watch and act alert has also been issued for another fire near Kerrisons Lane and Northview Close at Bega.