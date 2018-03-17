News

SA man rescued from storm drain, arrested

AAP /

An Adelaide man has been rescued from a storm drain, only to be arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The 52-year-old was climbing down the side of the five-metre deep drain in a reserve in Oaklands Park about 4.30am on Saturday when he slipped and fell, landing on his back.

The Northfield man called for help and emergency crews arrived, hoisting him out on a stretcher.

But his rescue tipped off authorities to an outstanding warrant, and he was later arrested.

The man is recovering at Flinders Medical Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

