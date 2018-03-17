Victoria braces for autumn fire danger

Victoria has escaped a long, hot summer without a major bushfire and authorities are hoping that holds for one blazing autumn weekend.

Since September, Victoria has had about 4000 bush and grass fires, and 28 severe and four extreme fire danger days.

But with no significant rainfall since late January, Country Fire Authority deputy chief officer Alen Slijepcevic says the worst isn't necessarily over.

A blast of hot March weather on Saturday risks stoking two fires in Gippsland, where the danger season has dragged on for six months.

"It's quite unusual because normally the fire season in Gippsland coincides ... with summer months and this year it started early, in the second part of September, and it hasn't stopped yet," Mr Slijepcevic told AAP.

The entire state has dried out, making this weekend's forecast of strong winds and temperatures into the 30s particularly dangerous.

A total fire ban has been declared for the Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, North Cental, South West and Central regions for Saturday.

The fire danger is expected to continue into Sunday for parts of Victoria, with strong, cold and damaging winds of up to 100km/h expected to sweep east across the state.

So far, Victoria has escaped a major fire thanks to solid planning and a reduction in the number of "really hot days with really strong winds".

The biggest, in far east Gippsland, burnt through about 7500 hectares in September.

"It's been a very long and protracted season," Mr Slijepcevic said.

"I know people think 'autumn is here' but until we get rainfall of at least one inch, 25mm, we are not out of the woods yet."