Batman by-election: seat profile

PROFILE OF THE VICTORIAN MARGINAL SEAT OF BATMAN

* Named after "founder of Melbourne" John Batman, first proclaimed in 1906

* Covers inner-Melbourne northern suburbs including Thomastown, Clifton Hill, Northcote, Preston and Reservoir

* 108,942 enrolled voters in the 2016 federal election

* Held by Labor since 1934, except for three years when the ALP's Sam Benson became an independent in 1966

* By-election was sparked by the resignation of David Feeney amid the dual citizenship saga

* The seat has become increasingly marginal, with growing support for the Greens