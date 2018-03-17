News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler suffers four strokes before her second birthday
Mum's fears as little girl has four strokes before her second birthday

Batman by-election: seat profile

AAP /

PROFILE OF THE VICTORIAN MARGINAL SEAT OF BATMAN

* Named after "founder of Melbourne" John Batman, first proclaimed in 1906

* Covers inner-Melbourne northern suburbs including Thomastown, Clifton Hill, Northcote, Preston and Reservoir

* 108,942 enrolled voters in the 2016 federal election

* Held by Labor since 1934, except for three years when the ALP's Sam Benson became an independent in 1966

* By-election was sparked by the resignation of David Feeney amid the dual citizenship saga

* The seat has become increasingly marginal, with growing support for the Greens

Back To Top
feedback