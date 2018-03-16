Melbourne firies vote for new pay deal

Melbourne's firefighters have overwhelmingly voted to accept a $150 million pay deal.

More than 88 per cent of eligible Metropolitan Fire Brigade employees voted on the enterprise bargaining agreement, with 99.49 per cent endorsement, the United Firefighters Union said on Friday.

The contentious deal would give firefighters a 19 per cent pay rise and up to 99 days of leave entitlements a year.

It now needs to go to the Fair Work Commission but even if approved, is due to expire in 2019.

In a statement, the MFB said it was pleased with the outcome of the vote.

The Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission previously warned against endorsing the agreement, arguing it would perpetuate a bad culture within the brigade.

The UFU is still fighting in court against the release of a VEOHRC report into the culture of Victoria's fire services.

Outgoing Labor MP and former emergency services minister Jane Garrett said she hoped the report could be released.

"The most important thing with the current situation is that the VEOHRC report can be made public and can be considered by the Fair Work Commission in its deliberations of the workplace agreement," Ms Garrett told AAP.

Ms Garrett resigned from her portfolio in 2016 rather than push through a pay deal for Victoria's Country Fire Authority, arguing it handed too much power to the UFU.

Current Emergency Services Minister James Merlino has previously and repeatedly said work was underway to improve the culture in the services and agreeing to the pay deal was the only way to move forward.