Trio jailed over scary Vic farm invasions

A trio of disguised, gun-wielding invaders have been jailed for breaking into two Victorian farm houses late at night before terrorising and robbing the families inside.

Mac Sikoulabout, Kia Toumngeun and Stephen White pleaded guilty to aggravated home invasion and other charges over two 2017 rural Victorian break-ins, one of which involved using a cattle prod on the victims.

"It was at night. There were disguises and weapons. People were without a doubt terrified and cruelly assaulted," County Court Judge Michael Bourke said on Friday as he jailed the trio for about 10 years each.