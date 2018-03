A lawsuit by dozens of 7-Eleven franchisees alleges the convenience store chain's business model and funding contracts with ANZ bank are flawed and unfair.

Lawyers for 7-Eleven and ANZ bank appeared before the Federal Court in Melbourne on Friday for a preliminary hearing about a class action by former and current 7-Eleven store operators.

"We say that the system is flawed, the business model is flawed, the contract is unfair," barrister Tim Castle told the court.