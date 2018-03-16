Fire danger as hot, windy weather hits Vic

Victoria - put on your hat, and then hang on to it.

Hot and windy weather is on its way, and with it is coming a heightened fire risk.

A total fire ban has been declared for parts of the state on Saturday, with temperatures expected to climb into the high-30s along the Murray and through parts of the Mallee.

Gusty northerly winds are expected to develop in western and central areas during the afternoon, strengthening overnight and continuing into Sunday morning, as a front moves through.

"We will see potentially damaging winds developing about much of the southwest central district and also the western south Gippsland district, before those winds ease later in the day on Sunday," Bureau of Meteorology Victoria senior meteorologist Tom Delamotte said on Friday.

Closer to Melbourne, gusty winds will increase on Saturday afternoon and pick up again early on Sunday as a westerly change comes through, bringing with it gusts of up to 100kmh.

Most of the state will likely reach temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

The Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, Central, North Central and South West regions are subject to the total fire ban, and fire danger ratings are expected to be severe in western and central parts.

Forest Fire Management Victoria chief fire officer Darrin McKenzie said crews were on standby ahead of the warm and windy conditions.

"These weather conditions mean any fires that start will be much harder to control," he said in a statement.

"We strongly urge the community to consider the value of visiting local forests or parks during periods of high and extreme heat as they can be extremely dangerous under these conditions."

There is also thunderstorm risk for much of the weekend, starting late on Friday night in the west, though any potential storms are not forecast to bring much rain.