A trial date has been set for a Melbourne man who allegedly drowned his lover in a bathtub.

Murat Davsanoglu, 42, of Lalor, is accused of murdering 34-year-old mother Ozlem Karakoc at Dandenong last July.

A three-week Supreme Court trial has been set for November 19.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.