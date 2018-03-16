Garrett won't run for Melbourne lord mayor

Former emergency services minister and Labor MP Jane Garrett will not run for Melbourne Lord Mayor.

The member for the marginal seat of Brunswick said she was removing herself from the race because she didn't want to trigger a by-election in a state election year.

"Given the situation, causing a by-election in an election year in a state government is something I really can't do," Ms Garrett told Triple M Radio on Friday.

Nominees for the post so far include Melbourne Greens councillor Rohan Leppert and Property Council of Victoria executive director Sally Capp.

"I would've loved to have done the gig, I think there are some great people in the race - Sally Capp and (media personality) Sam Newman if he puts his hand up will make for interesting times," Ms Garrett said.

"He's certainly speaking passionately and intelligently about what he wants to do with the city - it's the best city in the world - and I think the town hall will be much richer by who's running."

Ms Garrett will not recontest Brunswick at the November 24 election, a seat under threat from the Greens, after her failed bid to move to a safer upper house seat.

She quit the ministry in mid-2016 after a fallout with Premier Daniel Andrews over the handling of a CFA pay dispute.

A by-election for lord mayor will be held on May 12 after Mr Doyle quit amid sexual harassment allegations, which he vehemently denies.

This week, an independent probe conducted for the council upheld four allegations of misconduct against Mr Doyle.