Fatal Vic drag race driver to be sentenced

A man found guilty of culpable driving for goading other Melbourne motorists to drag race before a ute crashed and exploded in a fireball, killing the two people inside, is due to be sentenced.

Ivana Clonaridis, 18, and Harley Churchill, 19, died on January 27, 2016 when their ute exploded in a fireball while drag racing Adem Arpaci, then 21, along the Western Ring Road.

Arpaci pleaded not guilty over the fatal crash but a Victorian County Court jury found him guilty of two counts of culpable driving causing death.

He is due to be sentenced by Judge Frances Hogan on Friday.

Mr Churchill and Ms Clonaridis died moments after Arpaci goaded others to participate in a high-speed race following an illegal skids meeting, where drivers go to perform and watch burnouts.

Witnesses claimed they saw the two vehicles "flying past" before Mr Churchill lost control of his ute at 182 km/h.

At a pre-sentence hearing in February, the defence said Arpaci, now 23, had no previous criminal history and was otherwise a young man of exemplary character.