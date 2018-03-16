Vic alleged trafficker to return to court

A Melbourne man charged with drug trafficking will return to court on Friday arguing for his release on bail to attend an exclusive rehabilitation centre.

Martin Mahoney was stopped at a service station in January, en route to the four-day Rainbow Serpent festival at Lexton.

It is alleged his car was full of drugs including cocaine, cannabis and MDMA.

The "glamping" business operator was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Last month, Mahoney appeared before the Supreme Court of Victoria, arguing for his release from custody to stay at the Bayside Private rehab in Melbourne's south.

Clients at the centre live in a two-storey "mansion" with a tennis court and swimming pool.

The bail application was adjourned, with the centre's owner expected to attend Friday's hearing.