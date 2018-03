Court cases in Melbourne have been stood down, including a hearing about Cardinal George Pell's historical sex offence charges, due to the sudden death of a magistrate.

News on Thursday about the death of magistrate Stephen Myall led to Pell's pre-trial committal hearing and other cases being stood down.

"A number of matters before the court were temporarily stood down this afternoon to allow our magistrates to mourn their colleague," Chief Magistrate Peter Lauritsen said in a statement.