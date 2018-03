A Victorian man who exploded a pipe bomb under a car over a $1700 debt has been jailed for eight months.

Liam King, a 29-year-old ice and GHB user from Koo Wee Rup, made a device from a metal pipe and smokeless powder and attached it to a five-litre fuel can after buying supplies Kmart in August 2016.

He was jailed in the County Court of Victoria on Thursday after he was linked to the device by DNA and was placed on a 12-month community corrections order.