Armed duo try to carjack man in Vic

Two men wielding a bat and knuckle duster have tried to carjack a driver as he was leaving for work in Melbourne's outer southeast.

The 28-year-old man was in his Ford Ranger ute in his driveway in Clyde, when the pair approached his passenger side window, about 5.30am and demanded his keys.

The driver reversed and hit a sign and fence, as one of the offenders tried to smash the passenger-side window with a knuckleduster.

The man then drove forward, hit a tree on the nature strip and then ran to a neighbour for help. The robbers took his mobile phone and keys before fleeing.