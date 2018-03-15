Victoria's biggest crime drop in a decade

Victoria has recorded its biggest drop in crime in 10 years, Police Minister Lisa Neville says.

Police Minister Lisa Neville says Victoria has recorded its biggest drop in crime in 10 years.

The latest crime statistics were released on Thursday and while overall numbers are dropping, reports of sex offences have grown.

Sexual offences have risen 15.9 per cent in the year to December 2017, the state's Crime Statistics Agency revealed.

It is the only crime to rise in Victoria, with the number of offences recorded by police dropping by 8.6 per cent at 504,070, compared to 551,662 offences recorded in the same period last year.

The agency says the drop is due to the reduction of crimes involving property, such as arson, burglary and theft, which decreased by 13.3 per cent, but still make up more than 60 per cent of all recorded criminal incidents.

"This is the biggest drop in crime for well over a decade," Ms Neville told reporters.

Family-related incidents also decreased to 75,061, down by 4.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.