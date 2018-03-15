Hinch to have heart tests after Vic fall

Crossbench senator Derryn Hinch won't give up drinking wine despite being knocked unconscious after falling out of an Uber.

Senator Derryn Hinch has suffered a slight brain trauma after falling out of an Uber in Melbourne.

The former broadcaster and liver transplant recipient suffered a "slight brain trauma" after the fall on St Kilda Road in Melbourne on Monday night, but was fine to fly to Canberra for a War Memorial event on Wednesday.

He told reporters he had two glasses of "watered-down" Sauvignon Blanc and denied being drunk, blaming a "dodgy knee" and tiredness for the tumble.

Senator Hinch told reporters his doctors had cleared him to have a few drinks.

"I have a couple glasses of wine a couple of times a week, I water it down," he said outside his Melbourne home on Thursday.

"I won't water down a glass of Grange, that's a pledge."

The 74-year-old was kept in The Alfred Hospital for observation overnight on Monday.

He said he felt embarrassed, but fine.

"You shouldn't wear a knee brace and Cuban heels at the same time but I've done it before," he quipped.

"Thank goodness the Uber driver and a passerby called an ambulance, which was here in four minutes. I was unconscious, knocked out, big lump on the back of my head.

"The next thing I knew, I was in the Alfred Hospital with lots of tubes coming out of me and metal studs on me for the heart and stuff."

Senator Hinch will undergo medical tests and have a heart monitor fitted on Thursday to determine if his heart played any part in his collapse.

Mr Hinch said he had to "live the best life I can" despite his liver transplant in 2011.

"I'm very appreciative to the family of my donor and I've met them many times over the years," he said.

"I'm eternally grateful for it. You have to live your life. I didn't have a drink for five years.

"I swore I would never drink again, but you have got to live your life.

"Yes, I will continue to drink."