One dead, three hurt, one trapped in Vic

AAP /

One woman has died, three others are injured and a driver remains trapped after a logging truck and two cars collided in southwest Victoria.

The crash happened at an intersection at Portland North at about 3pm, with the woman declared dead at the scene, police say.

Three other occupants in her vehicle were injured, with one woman airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, while two men were treated for minor injuries.

Emergency crews are still trying to free the male driver of the second vehicle from the wreckage.

The truck driver, a 59-year-old South Australian man, was uninjured and was arrested at the scene, police say.

